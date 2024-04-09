Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ASD Ratner hosts AUS Dep Sec Jeffrey [Image 1 of 5]

    ASD Ratner hosts AUS Dep Sec Jeffrey

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Ely Ratner speaks with Australia Deputy Secretary for Strategy, Policy, and Industry Hugh Jeffrey at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 10, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2024
    Date Posted: 04.10.2024 11:57
    Photo ID: 8332291
    VIRIN: 240410-D-XI929-1001
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 28.93 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASD Ratner hosts AUS Dep Sec Jeffrey [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ASD Ratner hosts AUS Dep Sec Jeffrey
    ASD Ratner hosts AUS Dep Sec Jeffrey
    ASD Ratner hosts AUS Dep Sec Jeffrey
    ASD Ratner hosts AUS Dep Sec Jeffrey
    ASD Ratner hosts AUS Dep Sec Jeffrey

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DoD
    Policy
    Pentagon
    Ely Ratner
    AUS: Industry
    Hugh Jeffrey

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT