Mass Casualty training team evolution

ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 8, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Chase Gilbert, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) braces the neck of a Marine role player during a medical training team evolution aboard the ship, April 8, 2024. Wasp is training and operating in the U.S. 2nd fleets area of operation and is the flag ship of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Naval integration provides combatant commanders and America’s civilian leaders highly-capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Troy Davis)

