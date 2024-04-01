Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mass Casualty training team evolution [Image 2 of 3]

    Mass Casualty training team evolution

    UNITED STATES

    04.07.2024

    Photo by Seaman Troy Davis 

    Amphibious Squadron Four

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 8, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Chase Gilbert, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) braces the neck of a Marine role player during a medical training team evolution aboard the ship, April 8, 2024. Wasp is training and operating in the U.S. 2nd fleets area of operation and is the flag ship of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Naval integration provides combatant commanders and America’s civilian leaders highly-capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Troy Davis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2024
    Date Posted: 04.10.2024 10:18
    Photo ID: 8331966
    VIRIN: 240408-N-EB670-1538
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mass Casualty training team evolution [Image 3 of 3], by SN Troy Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mass Casualty training team evolution
    Mass Casualty training team evolution
    Mass Casualty training team evolution

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT