Lyster plants pinwheel garden for Child Abuse Prevention Month

Lyster Army Health Clinic staff gathered on Friday, April 5, to "plant" a garden of blue pinwheels for Child Abuse Prevention Month at the front entrance of the clinic. The blue pinwheel, a national symbol for child abuse prevention, represents the happy, carefree childhoods all children deserve.

