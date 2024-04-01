Lyster Army Health Clinic staff gathered on Friday, April 5, to "plant" a garden of blue pinwheels for Child Abuse Prevention Month at the front entrance of the clinic. The blue pinwheel, a national symbol for child abuse prevention, represents the happy, carefree childhoods all children deserve.
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2024 10:13
|Photo ID:
|8331942
|VIRIN:
|240405-O-TT449-9864
|Resolution:
|3024x2411
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|FORT NOVOSEL, AL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lyster plants pinwheel garden for Child Abuse Prevention Month [Image 2 of 2], by Janice Erdlitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Lyster plants pinwheel garden for Child Abuse Prevention Month
