    Lyster plants pinwheel garden for Child Abuse Prevention Month [Image 2 of 2]

    Lyster plants pinwheel garden for Child Abuse Prevention Month

    FORT NOVOSEL, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Janice Erdlitz 

    Lyster Army Health Clinic

    Lyster Army Health Clinic staff gathered on Friday, April 5, to "plant" a garden of blue pinwheels for Child Abuse Prevention Month at the front entrance of the clinic. The blue pinwheel, a national symbol for child abuse prevention, represents the happy, carefree childhoods all children deserve.

