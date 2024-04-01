Lt. Col. Eric Meyer, Deputy Director of Psychological Health and Psychiatry Consultant to the U.S. Air Force Surgeon General, and Col. Christian Smith, Air Force Director of Psychological Health, introduced the “Mental Health Overview” at the annual Mental Health Flight Leadership Conference in Orlando, Florida, on March 6, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua Barriga)
New DAF Mental Health Overview clarifies mental health resources for Airmen, Guardians
