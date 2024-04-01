A family walks the grounds at Yano Field while attending the Cherry Blossom Festival held Saturday on Camp Zama, Japan.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.1995
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2024 00:58
|Photo ID:
|8331368
|VIRIN:
|950410-A-HP857-7985
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|649.37 KB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Annual event celebrates spring while bringing together 17,000 U.S., Japanese visitors [Image 5 of 5], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Annual event celebrates spring while bringing together 17,000 U.S., Japanese visitors
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT