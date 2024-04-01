Norma Sperry, an admin officer from Rock Island District, is deployed as quality assurance supervisor with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers debris removal team as part of the federal response to the Aug. 8 Hawai‘i wildfires. Sperry is currently the only female QAS. She supervises 12 QA inspectors for the debris cleanup mission.
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2024 20:48
|Photo ID:
|8331086
|VIRIN:
|240404-A-MW145-1002
|Resolution:
|2376x2976
|Size:
|610 KB
|Location:
|LAHAINA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Reclaiming Resilience: The Woman Leading the Cleanup Crew [Image 2 of 2], by Stacey Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Reclaiming Resilience: The Woman Leading the Cleanup Crew
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT