Reclaiming Resilience: The Woman Leading the Cleanup Crew

Norma Sperry, an admin officer from Rock Island District, is deployed as quality assurance supervisor with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers debris removal team as part of the federal response to the Aug. 8 Hawai‘i wildfires. Sperry is currently the only female QAS. She supervises 12 QA inspectors for the debris cleanup mission.

