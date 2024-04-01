Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Reclaiming Resilience: The Woman Leading the Cleanup Crew [Image 1 of 2]

    Reclaiming Resilience: The Woman Leading the Cleanup Crew

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Stacey Reese 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Norma Sperry, an admin officer from Rock Island District, is deployed as quality assurance supervisor with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers debris removal team as part of the federal response to the Aug. 8 Hawai‘i wildfires. Sperry is currently the only female QAS. She supervises 12 QA inspectors for the debris cleanup mission.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2024
    Date Posted: 04.09.2024 20:48
    Photo ID: 8331086
    VIRIN: 240404-A-MW145-1002
    Resolution: 2376x2976
    Size: 610 KB
    Location: LAHAINA, HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reclaiming Resilience: The Woman Leading the Cleanup Crew [Image 2 of 2], by Stacey Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Reclaiming Resilience: The Woman Leading the Cleanup Crew
    Reclaiming Resilience: The Woman Leading the Cleanup Crew

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Reclaiming Resilience: The Woman Leading the Cleanup Crew

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Lahaina
    HawaiiWildfires23
    Hawaii Wildfires
    Maui Recovers
    Lahaina Wildfires

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT