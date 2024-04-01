USCGC Dependable Heritage Recognition Ceremony

Vice Adm. Kevin Lunday, the commander of Coast Guard Atlantic Area, presents Cmdr. Kristopher Ensley, the commanding officer of the Coast Guard Cutter Dependable, with the Coast Guard Unit Commendation during a Heritage Recognition Ceremony in Virginia Beach, Virginia, April 9, 2024. The Heritage Recognition Ceremony celebrated the Dependable, its current and past crew members, and its accomplishments, before it was placed in commission, special status. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Nick Ameen)

