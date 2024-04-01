Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Dependable Heritage Recognition Ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

    USCGC Dependable Heritage Recognition Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    04.08.2024

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Nick Ameen  

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Vice Adm. Kevin Lunday, the commander of Coast Guard Atlantic Area, presents Cmdr. Kristopher Ensley, the commanding officer of the Coast Guard Cutter Dependable, with the Coast Guard Unit Commendation during a Heritage Recognition Ceremony in Virginia Beach, Virginia, April 9, 2024. The Heritage Recognition Ceremony celebrated the Dependable, its current and past crew members, and its accomplishments, before it was placed in commission, special status. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Nick Ameen)

