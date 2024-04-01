Multinational Air Force Chaplains - SADC

Army Chaplain Col. Karen Meeker, Command Chaplain, US Africa Command, takes a group photo with Air Force Chaplains from various countries in southern Africa.



The Zambian Defence Force invited U.S. military chaplains from the U.S. Africa Command, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), U.S. Air Forces Africa (AFAF), North Carolina and New York Army National Guards to participate in a five-day Southern African Development Community event in Lusaka, Zambia.



The workshop aimed to enhance spiritual readiness for military personnel and their families, sharing best practices, and deepening relations with Chaplains from Zambia, Botswana, Malawi, Namibia, and Democratic Republic of Congo, marking a milestone in international cooperation and understanding.

