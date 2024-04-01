Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Higher Military Commission Principals Meeting

    BAGHDAD, IRAQ

    04.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Willis Hobbs 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    The Chief of the General Staff of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Gen. Abdel Emir Rashid Yarallah and the Commander of the U.S. Central Command, Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla co-chaired the inaugural U.S.-Iraq Higher Military Commission Principals Meeting in Baghdad, Iraq, April 8, 2024. Since its launch in January 2024, the three subcommittees established by the Higher Military Commission have conducted meetings in Baghdad supported by Coalition members to discuss the threat of ISIS, the operational environment, and the capabilities of the Iraqi Security Forces. This photo has been digitally altered due to security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Willis Hobbs)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2024
    Date Posted: 04.09.2024 15:47
    Location: BAGHDAD, IQ
    Higher Military Commission

