The Chief of the General Staff of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Gen. Abdel Emir Rashid Yarallah and the Commander of the U.S. Central Command, Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla co-chaired the inaugural U.S.-Iraq Higher Military Commission Principals Meeting in Baghdad, Iraq, April 8, 2024. Since its launch in January 2024, the three subcommittees established by the Higher Military Commission have conducted meetings in Baghdad supported by Coalition members to discuss the threat of ISIS, the operational environment, and the capabilities of the Iraqi Security Forces. This photo has been digitally altered due to security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Willis Hobbs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2024 Date Posted: 04.09.2024 15:47 Photo ID: 8330167 VIRIN: 240408-A-WX209-1004 Resolution: 3000x2318 Size: 4.94 MB Location: BAGHDAD, IQ Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Higher Military Commission Principals Meeting, by SSG Willis Hobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.