U.S. Soldiers rehearse an Armed Forces Full Honor Arrival Ceremony at The White House

Drum Major Sgt. 1st Class John Parks leads The U.S. Army “Old Guard” Fife and Drum Corps, 4th Battalion, 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) in a rehearsal for an Armed Forces Full Honor Arrival Ceremony on the South Lawn of The White House. The ceremony will take place on April 10, 2024 in honor of the Prime Minister of Japan, Kishida Fumio. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera.

