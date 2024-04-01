Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Soldiers rehearse an Armed Forces Full Honor Arrival Ceremony at The White House [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. Soldiers rehearse an Armed Forces Full Honor Arrival Ceremony at The White House

    DC, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera 

    The United States Army Band "Pershing's Own"

    Drum Major Sgt. 1st Class John Parks leads The U.S. Army “Old Guard” Fife and Drum Corps, 4th Battalion, 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) in a rehearsal for an Armed Forces Full Honor Arrival Ceremony on the South Lawn of The White House. The ceremony will take place on April 10, 2024 in honor of the Prime Minister of Japan, Kishida Fumio. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera.

    Date Taken: 04.08.2024
    Date Posted: 04.09.2024 15:36
    Photo ID: 8330114
    VIRIN: 240408-A-BN614-3788
    Resolution: 5083x3389
    Size: 4.04 MB
    Location: DC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Soldiers rehearse an Armed Forces Full Honor Arrival Ceremony at The White House [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Brittany Primavera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

