Soldiers assigned to The United States Army Band “Pershing’s Own” rehearse an Armed Forces Full Honor Arrival on the South Lawn of The White House. The ceremony will take place on April 10, 2024 in honor of the Prime Minister of Japan, Kishida Fumio. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2024 Date Posted: 04.09.2024 14:34 Photo ID: 8329805 VIRIN: 240408-A-BN614-9186 Resolution: 5449x3633 Size: 3.51 MB Location: DC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Soldiers rehearse an Armed Forces Full Honor Arrival Ceremony at The White House [Image 14 of 14], by SSG Brittany Primavera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.