APS-2 worksite to support Resolute Castle 24 exercise with horizontal engineer equipment

A rough terrain container handler from an Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 horizontal engineer equipment set is loaded onto a transporter at the Eygelshoven APS-2 worksite in Eygelshoven, Netherlands, April 8. The container handler and a company’s worth of APS-2 horizontal engineer construction equipment will be issued to a gaining tactical unit at an Equipment Configuration and Hand-off Area during in Romania during the Resolute Castle 24 exercise. (Photo by Daniel Perez)
|04.09.2024
|04.09.2024 06:40
|EYGELSHOVEN, NL
