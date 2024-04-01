Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    APS-2 worksite to support Resolute Castle 24 exercise with horizontal engineer equipment

    APS-2 worksite to support Resolute Castle 24 exercise with horizontal engineer equipment

    EYGELSHOVEN, NETHERLANDS

    04.09.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    A rough terrain container handler from an Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 horizontal engineer equipment set is loaded onto a transporter at the Eygelshoven APS-2 worksite in Eygelshoven, Netherlands, April 8. The container handler and a company’s worth of APS-2 horizontal engineer construction equipment will be issued to a gaining tactical unit at an Equipment Configuration and Hand-off Area during in Romania during the Resolute Castle 24 exercise. (Photo by Daniel Perez)

    APS-2 worksite to support Resolute Castle 24 exercise with horizontal engineer equipment

