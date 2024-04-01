APS-2 worksite to support Resolute Castle 24 exercise with horizontal engineer equipment

A rough terrain container handler from an Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 horizontal engineer equipment set is loaded onto a transporter at the Eygelshoven APS-2 worksite in Eygelshoven, Netherlands, April 8. The container handler and a company’s worth of APS-2 horizontal engineer construction equipment will be issued to a gaining tactical unit at an Equipment Configuration and Hand-off Area during in Romania during the Resolute Castle 24 exercise. (Photo by Daniel Perez)

Date Taken: 04.09.2024 Date Posted: 04.09.2024 Photo by Cameron Porter Location: EYGELSHOVEN, NL