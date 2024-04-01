Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    K-16 Air Base Job Fair [Image 9 of 9]

    K-16 Air Base Job Fair

    DONGDUCHEON, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.28.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    Employers are awarded the Certificate of Appreciation for their outstanding work and willingness to come out and support the soldiers at the K-16 Air Base Job Fair, March 28, 2024.

    Date Taken: 03.28.2024
    Date Posted: 04.08.2024 21:44
    Location: DONGDUCHEON, 41, KR
    Job Fair
    TAP
    Military
    US Army
    K-16
    K-16 Air Base

