Employers are awarded the Certificate of Appreciation for their outstanding work and willingness to come out and support the soldiers at the K-16 Air Base Job Fair, March 28, 2024.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2024 Date Posted: 04.08.2024 21:44 Photo ID: 8328244 VIRIN: 240328-A-XO196-1008 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 11.36 MB Location: DONGDUCHEON, 41, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, K-16 Air Base Job Fair [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.