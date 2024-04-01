Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Containers being moved from bow of the MV Dali

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2024

    Photo by Bobby Petty 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District

    Response crews began removing shipping containers using a floating crane barge at the site of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on April 7, 2024. The Unified Command is continuing efforts in support of removing the M/V Dali, which is required to fully re-open the Fort McHenry Channel. Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command photo.

    TAGS

    Army Corps of Engineers
    SUPSALV
    Baltimore District Army Corps of Engineers
    Key Bridge Collapse
    Key Bridge 2024

