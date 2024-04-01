Innovation Accelerates Through NPS’ Ongoing Joint Interagency Field Experimentation Program

NPS’ quarterly Joint Interagency Field Experimentation (JIFX) events, sponsored by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, provides defense innovators and industry partners with a unique platform to advance DOD relevant technologies, and share insights with the defense community. (Photo by Dan Linehan)

