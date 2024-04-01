NPS’ quarterly Joint Interagency Field Experimentation (JIFX) events, sponsored by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, provides defense innovators and industry partners with a unique platform to advance DOD relevant technologies, and share insights with the defense community. (Photo by Dan Linehan)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2024 15:07
|Photo ID:
|8327712
|VIRIN:
|240208-N-ZZ999-1001
|Resolution:
|800x480
|Size:
|148.43 KB
|Location:
|CAMP ROBERTS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Innovation Accelerates Through NPS’ Ongoing Joint Interagency Field Experimentation Program, by PO2 Janiel Adames, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Innovation Accelerates Through NPS’ Ongoing Joint Interagency Field Experimentation Program
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT