    Innovation Accelerates Through NPS’ Ongoing Joint Interagency Field Experimentation Program

    CAMP ROBERTS, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Janiel Adames 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    NPS’ quarterly Joint Interagency Field Experimentation (JIFX) events, sponsored by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, provides defense innovators and industry partners with a unique platform to advance DOD relevant technologies, and share insights with the defense community. (Photo by Dan Linehan)

    NPS
    Naval Postgraduate School
    Research
    Navy
    Students
    Education

