Tulsa District represents at Severe Weather Expo

(Left to Right) Lauren Enloe, a park ranger from the Keystone Lake Project Office; Derrick Guy, emergency management specialist from the Tulsa District Office, and Ashley Ayers, park ranger Heyburn Lake Office speak with an attendee to the Tulsa Severe Weather Expo while working the water safety booth, April 7. Tulsa District has provided representatives to the event the past two years.
