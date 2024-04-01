Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tulsa District represents at Severe Weather Expo

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2024

    Photo by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    (Left to Right) Lauren Enloe, a park ranger from the Keystone Lake Project Office; Derrick Guy, emergency management specialist from the Tulsa District Office, and Ashley Ayers, park ranger Heyburn Lake Office speak with an attendee to the Tulsa Severe Weather Expo while working the water safety booth, April 7. Tulsa District has provided representatives to the event the past two years.

