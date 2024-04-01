NWS Yorktown hosts Month of the Military Child youth parade

Yorktown, Va. (April 5, 2024) Ensign Darelle Moore, Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown’s Security Officer and Chief Ethan Holland, assigned to the installation’s Security Department, hand out stickers to military affiliated youths during a parade as part of the Month of the Military Child. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

