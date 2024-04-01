Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    124th MDG Commander Pins on Colonel [Image 4 of 6]

    124th MDG Commander Pins on Colonel

    UNITED STATES

    04.06.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan 

    124th Fighter Wing

    The 124th Medical Group Commander, Lt. Col. Lora Bennett, promotes to the rank of Colonel during her promotion ceremony on Gowen Field, April 6, 2024. Col. Bennett, in addition to her service to the Idaho Air National Guard, runs a private practice serving families in Meridian, Idaho. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Joseph Morgan)

