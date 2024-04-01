Taking a Run At Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention

0240405-N-QW460-1054 BREMERTON, Washington (April 05, 2024) Step Forward. Prevent. Report. Advocate…the annual 5K for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) at Naval Hospital Bremerton had Sailors, staff and family collectively and individually to use their personal strength to help advance change in preventing and responding to sexual violence, April 5, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict)

