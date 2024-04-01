Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Taking a Run At Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention [Image 1 of 3]

    Taking a Run At Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    0240405-N-QW460-1054 BREMERTON, Washington (April 05, 2024) Step Forward. Prevent. Report. Advocate…the annual 5K for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) at Naval Hospital Bremerton had Sailors, staff and family collectively and individually to use their personal strength to help advance change in preventing and responding to sexual violence, April 5, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2024
    Date Posted: 04.07.2024 15:28
    Photo ID: 8325874
    VIRIN: 240405-N-QW460-1054
    Resolution: 3200x2128
    Size: 5.39 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Taking a Run At Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jennifer Benedict, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Taking a Run At Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention
    Taking a Run for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention
    Stretching Towards Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Hospital Bremerton
    Respond
    Navy Medicine
    Prevent
    Advocate
    SAAPM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT