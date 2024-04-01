Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbirds Hometown Heroes

    Thunderbirds Hometown Heroes

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2024

    Photo by Jonathan Mallard 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Russell “Dirk” Driggers, Joint Base San Antonio and 502nd Air Base Wing commander, presents certificates to Thunderbirds’ Hometown Heroes during a special ceremony at The Great Texas Airshow, JBSA-Randolph, Texas, April 6, 2024. The Thunderbirds’ Hometown Hero program recognizes local heroes, nominated by members of the community, who have exemplified The Great Texas Airshow theme of “Service in Action.” These members of our community have demonstrated their dedication to serving their neighbors and have made a positive impact on in the greater San Antonio region.

    TAGS

    Thunderbirds
    JBSA-Randolph
    Great Texas Airshow
    Service in Action
    Great TX Airshow
    The Great Texas Airshow

