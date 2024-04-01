U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Russell “Dirk” Driggers, Joint Base San Antonio and 502nd Air Base Wing commander, presents certificates to Thunderbirds’ Hometown Heroes during a special ceremony at The Great Texas Airshow, JBSA-Randolph, Texas, April 6, 2024. The Thunderbirds’ Hometown Hero program recognizes local heroes, nominated by members of the community, who have exemplified The Great Texas Airshow theme of “Service in Action.” These members of our community have demonstrated their dedication to serving their neighbors and have made a positive impact on in the greater San Antonio region.
|04.06.2024
|04.07.2024 14:01
|8325736
|240406-F-YD772-1064
|7696x5131
|32.09 MB
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|5
|0
