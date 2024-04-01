US and UK Forces Conducted a Bilateral Mine Countermeasure Exercise, Poseidon’s Chalice

240316-N-NO146-1003 ARABIAN SEA (March 16, 2024) The Royal Fleet Auxiliary Bay-class landing ship RFA Cardigan Bay sails alongside the Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Gladiator (MCM-11) during a replenishment-at-sea during exercise Poseidon's Chalice in the Arabian Sea, March 16. Poseidon's Chalice is a demonstration of a joint commitment to the free flow of maritime commerce in the Red Sea, Arabian Sea and Gulf of Aden. Gladiator is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

