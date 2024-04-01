Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US and UK Forces Conducted a Bilateral Mine Countermeasure Exercise, Poseidon’s Chalice [Image 3 of 4]

    US and UK Forces Conducted a Bilateral Mine Countermeasure Exercise, Poseidon’s Chalice

    ARABIAN SEA

    03.16.2024

    Photo by NAVCENT Public Affairs    

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    240316-N-NO146-1003 ARABIAN SEA (March 16, 2024) The Royal Fleet Auxiliary Bay-class landing ship RFA Cardigan Bay sails alongside the Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Gladiator (MCM-11) during a replenishment-at-sea during exercise Poseidon's Chalice in the Arabian Sea, March 16. Poseidon's Chalice is a demonstration of a joint commitment to the free flow of maritime commerce in the Red Sea, Arabian Sea and Gulf of Aden. Gladiator is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2024
    Date Posted: 04.07.2024 07:13
    VIRIN: 240316-N-NO146-1003
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    This work, US and UK Forces Conducted a Bilateral Mine Countermeasure Exercise, Poseidon’s Chalice [Image 4 of 4], by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US and UK Forces Conducted a Bilateral Mine Countermeasure Exercise, Poseidon&rsquo;s Chalice

    Royal Navy
    Arabian Sea
    5th Fleet
    USS Gladiator
    Poseidon's Chalice

