    The 436th APS continues Dover’s mission to deliver

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Dieondiere Jefferies 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Priana Hart, 96th Aerial Port Squadron air transportation journeyman, secures a pallet strap at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 04, 2024. The 436th APS, known as Dover AFB’s “Super Port,” has played a pivotal role in the base’s ongoing mission of rapid global mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dieondiere Jefferies)

    Dover AFB
    436th Airlift Wing
    436th APS

