    117 ARW Recognize Sexual Assault Prevention Month [Image 2 of 5]

    117 ARW Recognize Sexual Assault Prevention Month

    BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jeremy Farson 

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    Members of the 117 Air Refueling Wing recognize Sexual Assault Prevention Month by participating in a Teal Tuesday. People on base displayed merchandize to raise awareness. (uncredited photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2024
    Date Posted: 04.06.2024 18:53
    Photo ID: 8324984
    VIRIN: 240402-Z-F3868-1026
    Resolution: 752x940
    Size: 309.16 KB
    Location: BIRMINGHAM, AL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 117 ARW Recognize Sexual Assault Prevention Month [Image 5 of 5], by SMSgt Jeremy Farson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sexual Assault Prevention Month
    raise awareness
    Teal Tuesday

