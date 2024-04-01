The F-35A Lightning II performs aerial acrobatics at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas for The Great Texas Airshow, April 6, 2024. The F-35A Lightning II is just one of many aerial and ground performers that participated in the airshow to accompany static displays, educational booths, vendors, and kids’ zone. The performances and displays at the airshow highlight the pride, precision and professionalism the U.S. Air Force represents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tristin English).

