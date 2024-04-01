Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Great Texas Airshow [Image 15 of 15]

    The Great Texas Airshow

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2024

    Photo by Tristin English 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The F-35A Lightning II performs aerial acrobatics at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas for The Great Texas Airshow, April 6, 2024. The F-35A Lightning II is just one of many aerial and ground performers that participated in the airshow to accompany static displays, educational booths, vendors, and kids’ zone. The performances and displays at the airshow highlight the pride, precision and professionalism the U.S. Air Force represents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tristin English).

    Date Taken: 04.06.2024
    Date Posted: 04.06.2024 18:07
    Photo ID: 8324953
    VIRIN: 240406-F-OH119-1423
    Resolution: 2486x1657
    Size: 133.56 KB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    JBSA
    Great Texas Airshow
    Service in Action
    Great TX Airshow

