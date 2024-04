U.S. President Joe Biden addresses the Francis Scott Key response during a press conference in Baltimore, Maryland, April 5, 2024. Biden completed an overflight assessment and was briefed by local officials, the U.S. Coast Guard and Army Corps of Engineers on the situation in the water and its impacts on the region. (U. S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Giles)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2024 Date Posted: 04.06.2024 16:29 Photo ID: 8324922 VIRIN: 240405-G-G0211-1004 Resolution: 6240x4160 Size: 8.11 MB Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN