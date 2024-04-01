Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SEA Change of Charge [Image 4 of 5]

    SEA Change of Charge

    UNITED STATES

    03.28.2024

    Photo by Master Chief Petty Officer Bailey White 

    U.S. Navy Senior Enlisted Academy

    Naval Education and Training Command Chief of Staff, Captain Collins, presents CMDCM David Martinez with an end of tour award.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2024
    Date Posted: 04.06.2024 13:49
    Photo ID: 8324805
    VIRIN: 240328-N-GP309-5300
    Resolution: 1542x2048
    Size: 181.46 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SEA Change of Charge [Image 5 of 5], by MCPO Bailey White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SEA Change of Charge
    SEA Change of Charge
    SEA Change of Charge
    SEA Change of Charge
    SEA Change of Charge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT