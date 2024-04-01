Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs 1 from jetty near Galveston, Texas [Image 3 of 3]

    Coast Guard medevacs 1 from jetty near Galveston, Texas

    GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Galveston observes as an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Houston medevacs an injured man from the North Jetty in Galveston, Texas, April 5, 2024. The 28-year-old man had fallen and injured his leg and back. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carsyn Selfridge)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2024
    Date Posted: 04.06.2024 10:19
    Photo ID: 8324717
    VIRIN: 240405-G-G0108-1003
    Resolution: 600x800
    Size: 187.03 KB
    Location: GALVESTON, TX, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 1

    Coast Guard medevacs 1 from jetty near Galveston, Texas
    Coast Guard medevacs 1 from jetty near Galveston, Texas
    Coast Guard medevacs 1 from jetty near Galveston, Texas

    medevac
    uscg
    galveston
    jetty
    rbm
    helicopter

