Coast Guard medevacs 1 from jetty near Galveston, Texas

GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES
04.05.2024
Courtesy Photo
A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Galveston observes as an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Houston medevacs an injured man from the North Jetty in Galveston, Texas, April 5, 2024. The 28-year-old man had fallen and injured his leg and back. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carsyn Selfridge)
