Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a sea and anchor detail in Okinawa, Japan

240406-N-CV021-1006 OKINAWA, JAPAN (April 6, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Daniel Jaimes-Vargas, from Rancho Cucamonga, California, readies the anchor on the foc’sle aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) during a sea and anchor detail in Okinawa, Japan, April 6. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

