    Thunderbirds Perform for Spectators [Image 6 of 9]

    Thunderbirds Perform for Spectators

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Jonathan Mallard 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Spectators enjoy The Great Texas Airshow practice run, April 5, 2024, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. The airshow is scheduled for April 6 and 7. The Thunderbirds perform for people all around the world to display the pride, precision, and professionalism the U.S. Air Force represents. In addition to showcasing the elite skills all pilots must possess, the Thunderbirds demonstrate the incredible capabilities of the Air Force's multi-role fighter jet, the F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2024
    Date Posted: 04.05.2024 21:04
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbirds Perform for Spectators [Image 9 of 9], by Jonathan Mallard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Thunderbirds
    JBSA
    Great Texas Airshow
    service in action

