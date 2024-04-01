Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Hamilton Garrison Welcomes New Civilian Employees [Image 4 of 4]

    Fort Hamilton Garrison Welcomes New Civilian Employees

    BAY RIDGE, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2024

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    U.S. Army Col. Brian Jacobs, the Fort Hamilton garrison commander, administered the Army Civil oath to new civilian employees of the garrison during their Orientation for New Employees (ONE) on April 2, at the garrison headquarters. The ONE program, held monthly to quarterly as needed, aimed to familiarize new team members with Fort Hamilton Garrison, the surrounding areas of Brooklyn and New York City, the garrison's organizational structure, directorates and the services provided to new employees. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman/Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 04.02.2024
    Date Posted: 04.05.2024 19:54
    Location: BAY RIDGE, NY, US
    Hometown: BROOKLYN, NY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Hamilton Garrison Welcomes New Civilian Employees [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

