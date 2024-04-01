Fort Hamilton Garrison Welcomes New Civilian Employees

U.S. Army Col. Brian Jacobs, the Fort Hamilton garrison commander, administered the Army Civil oath to new civilian employees of the garrison during their Orientation for New Employees (ONE) on April 2, at the garrison headquarters. The ONE program, held monthly to quarterly as needed, aimed to familiarize new team members with Fort Hamilton Garrison, the surrounding areas of Brooklyn and New York City, the garrison's organizational structure, directorates and the services provided to new employees. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman/Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)

