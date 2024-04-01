Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The United State Marine Corps F-35B performs at The Great Texas Airshow [Image 4 of 4]

    The United State Marine Corps F-35B performs at The Great Texas Airshow

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Jonathan Mallard 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The United States Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II performs vertical landing at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas for The Great Texas Airshow practice run April 5, 2024. The USMC F-35 is a fifth-generation fighter jet with advanced stealth, agility and maneuverability, sensor and information fusion, and provides the pilot with real-time access to battlespace information. It is designed to meet an advanced threat while improving lethality, survivability, and supportability. The F-35B Lightning II is the short-takeoff and vertical-landing F-35 variant. This capability allows the aircraft to operate from amphibious assault ships and expeditionary airstrips less than 2,000 feet long.

