Members of the Puerto Rico military community gathered at Soldiers Plaza on April 5 to participate in a Gold Star Spouses Day ceremony to honor the surviving loved ones of military service members who died while serving their country.
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2024 16:36
|Photo ID:
|8324006
|VIRIN:
|240405-A-cc868-1004
|Resolution:
|4000x3000
|Size:
|3.69 MB
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gold Star Spouses Day 2024 at Fort Buchanan [Image 4 of 4], by Jose Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Gold Star Spouses Day 2024 at Fort Buchanan
