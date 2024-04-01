NIWDC Commander Visits Attends CWOBC Graduation

While visiting the Center for Information Warfare Training, Capt. Bryan Braswell, commander, Naval Information Warfighting Development Center, spoke to the graduating class of Cryptologic Warfare Officer Basic Course (CWOBC) students, on Corry Station, Apr. 3, 2024.
|04.03.2024
|04.05.2024 08:21
|8323018
|240403-N-WW166-1045
|2700x1846
|1.5 MB
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|2
|0
