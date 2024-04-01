Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NIWDC Commander Visits Attends CWOBC Graduation

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lindsay Lair 

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    While visiting the Center for Information Warfare Training, Capt. Bryan Braswell, commander, Naval Information Warfighting Development Center, spoke to the graduating class of Cryptologic Warfare Officer Basic Course (CWOBC) students, on Corry Station, Apr. 3, 2024.

