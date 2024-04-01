Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSA Souda Bay commemorates National Vietnam Veterans Day [Image 6 of 6]

    NSA Souda Bay commemorates National Vietnam Veterans Day

    GREECE

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Konstantinos Fantaousakis 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 5, 2024) Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay held a ceremony on April 5, 2024, to commemorate National Vietnam War Veterans Day, which is officially observed each year on March 29. The event was coordinated by the Souda Bay U.S. Military Retiree Association and provided an opportunity for NSA Souda Bay personnel to pay tribute to veterans of the Vietnam War and their families and reflect on the historical milestone. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Konstantinos Fantaousakis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2024
    Date Posted: 04.05.2024 06:25
    Photo ID: 8322915
    VIRIN: 240405-N-AH609-1006-G
    Resolution: 3799x2901
    Size: 5.67 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Souda Bay commemorates National Vietnam Veterans Day [Image 6 of 6], by Konstantinos Fantaousakis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NSA Souda Bay commemorates National Vietnam Veterans Day
    NSA Souda Bay commemorates National Vietnam Veterans Day
    NSA Souda Bay commemorates National Vietnam Veterans Day
    NSA Souda Bay commemorates National Vietnam Veterans Day
    NSA Souda Bay commemorates National Vietnam Veterans Day
    NSA Souda Bay commemorates National Vietnam Veterans Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT