NSA Souda Bay commemorates National Vietnam Veterans Day

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 5, 2024) Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay held a ceremony on April 5, 2024, to commemorate National Vietnam War Veterans Day, which is officially observed each year on March 29. The event was coordinated by the Souda Bay U.S. Military Retiree Association and provided an opportunity for NSA Souda Bay personnel to pay tribute to veterans of the Vietnam War and their families and reflect on the historical milestone. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Konstantinos Fantaousakis)

