    USS Higgins Daily Operations [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Higgins Daily Operations

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 23, 2024) Quarter Master 2nd Class Michael Heuft from Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and Quarter Master Seaman Apprentice Karina Garcia from Seattle, Washington, record ship movements in the pilot house of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while operating in the Philippine Sea, March 23. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2024
    Date Posted: 04.05.2024 03:28
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, USS Higgins Daily Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

