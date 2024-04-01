15th MEU Marines Practice War Games aboard USS Somerset (LPD 25)

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Anthony Marrone, right, a section leader assigned to Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, sketches a fire support plan on a map during Kriegsspiel, a battlespace training event, aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) in the Indian Ocean, April 4, 2024. Kriegsspeil, which means “war games,” is designed to enhance the decision-making capabilities of small unit leaders and augment battle space recognition, supporting 15th MEU readiness at the lowest level. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

