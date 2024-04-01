Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU Marines Practice War Games aboard USS Somerset (LPD 25) [Image 1 of 5]

    15th MEU Marines Practice War Games aboard USS Somerset (LPD 25)

    USS SOMERSET (LPD 25), INDIAN OCEAN

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Anthony Marrone, right, a section leader assigned to Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, sketches a fire support plan on a map during Kriegsspiel, a battlespace training event, aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) in the Indian Ocean, April 4, 2024. Kriegsspeil, which means “war games,” is designed to enhance the decision-making capabilities of small unit leaders and augment battle space recognition, supporting 15th MEU readiness at the lowest level. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2024
    Date Posted: 04.05.2024 01:08
    Photo ID: 8322567
    VIRIN: 240404-M-HP224-1068
    Resolution: 5032x7545
    Size: 3.37 MB
    Location: USS SOMERSET (LPD 25), INDIAN OCEAN
    15th MEU
    Readiness
    Training
    USS Somerset
    usmcnews
    Kriegsspiel

