CFAY Proclaims Month of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention, and Child Abuse Prevention

YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 5, 2024) — Capt. Les Sobol, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) speaks to members of the Yokosuka Fleet & Family Support Center during a proclamation-signing ceremony for the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) and the Child Abuse Prevention Month (CAPM). The month of April is nationally recognized as SAAPM and CAPM to raise awareness and refresh commitment to the relevant programs. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

