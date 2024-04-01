Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAY Proclaims Month of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention, and Child Abuse Prevention [Image 1 of 3]

    CFAY Proclaims Month of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention, and Child Abuse Prevention

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Ryo Isobe 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 5, 2024) — Capt. Les Sobol, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) speaks to members of the Yokosuka Fleet & Family Support Center during a proclamation-signing ceremony for the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) and the Child Abuse Prevention Month (CAPM). The month of April is nationally recognized as SAAPM and CAPM to raise awareness and refresh commitment to the relevant programs. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2024
    Date Posted: 04.04.2024 22:46
    Photo ID: 8322440
    VIRIN: 240405-N-JT445-1008
    Resolution: 6671x4580
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY Proclaims Month of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention, and Child Abuse Prevention [Image 3 of 3], by Ryo Isobe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFAY Proclaims Month of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention, and Child Abuse Prevention
    CFAY Proclaims Month of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention, and Child Abuse Prevention
    CFAY Proclaims Month of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention, and Child Abuse Prevention

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FFSC
    Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    CFAY
    SAAPM
    CAPM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT