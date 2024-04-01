Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a boat operation in the Philippine Sea

240404-N-CV021-1131 PHILIPPINE SEA (April 4, 2024) Capt. Dave Huljack, deputy commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, center, departs the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) during a boat operation in the Philippine Sea, April 4. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

