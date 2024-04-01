Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Volunteers, patrons celebrate a year of thrift shop success [Image 3 of 3]

    Volunteers, patrons celebrate a year of thrift shop success

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2024

    Photo by Jennifer James 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    FORT RILEY, Kan. – Bargain shoppers browse through racks of clothing during the one-year anniversary celebration at the Fort Riley Thrift Shop. The opening of the revamped thrift shop was celebrated with free face-painting, specials sales, refreshments and an egg hunt for prizes on Mar. 18, 2024. (U.S. Army Photo by Jennifer “JJ” James, Fort Riley Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2024
    Date Posted: 04.04.2024 15:26
    Photo ID: 8321745
    VIRIN: 240318-A-PG518-7963
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 3.01 MB
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US
