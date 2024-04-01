Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DASD for European and NATO Policy delivers remarks at Sweden, Finland flag unfurling [Image 7 of 10]

    DASD for European and NATO Policy delivers remarks at Sweden, Finland flag unfurling

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Wright 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for European and NATO Policy Lisa Sawyer and Swedish Deputy Chief of Mission to the U.S. Jonas Wendel unfurl the Swedish flag in the NATO corridor at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 4, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Wright)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2024
    Date Posted: 04.04.2024 14:51
    Photo ID: 8321587
    VIRIN: 240403-D-KY598-1161
    Resolution: 8178x5452
    Size: 35.96 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DASD for European and NATO Policy delivers remarks at Sweden, Finland flag unfurling [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DASD for European and NATO Policy delivers remarks at Sweden, Finland flag unfurling
    DASD for European and NATO Policy delivers remarks at Sweden, Finland flag unfurling
    DASD for European and NATO Policy delivers remarks at Sweden, Finland flag unfurling
    DASD for European and NATO Policy delivers remarks at Sweden, Finland flag unfurling
    DASD for European and NATO Policy delivers remarks at Sweden, Finland flag unfurling
    DASD for European and NATO Policy delivers remarks at Sweden, Finland flag unfurling
    DASD for European and NATO Policy delivers remarks at Sweden, Finland flag unfurling
    DASD for European and NATO Policy delivers remarks at Sweden, Finland flag unfurling
    DASD for European and NATO Policy delivers remarks at Sweden, Finland flag unfurling
    DASD for European and NATO Policy delivers remarks at Sweden, Finland flag unfurling

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    DoD
    Pentagon
    Sweden
    flag

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT