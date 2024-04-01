Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet Hosts RIMPAC STAFFEX

Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet Vice Adm. Michael Boyle gives opening remarks at the Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024 staff exercise at Tactical Training Group Pacific in San Diego, April 1, 2024. RIMPAC, the world's premier international maritime exercise, provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 1st Class John B. Hetherington, photos edited to obscure security badges)

