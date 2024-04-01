Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet Hosts RIMPAC STAFFEX [Image 2 of 3]

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet Hosts RIMPAC STAFFEX

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Hetherington 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet Vice Adm. Michael Boyle gives opening remarks at the Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024 staff exercise at Tactical Training Group Pacific in San Diego, April 1, 2024. RIMPAC, the world's premier international maritime exercise, provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 1st Class John B. Hetherington, photos edited to obscure security badges)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2024
    Date Posted: 04.04.2024 13:58
    Photo ID: 8321414
    VIRIN: 240401-N-DC740-1004
    Resolution: 5030x4024
    Size: 4.37 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet Hosts RIMPAC STAFFEX [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 John Hetherington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet Hosts RIMPAC STAFFEX
    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet Hosts RIMPAC STAFFEX
    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet Hosts RIMPAC STAFFEX

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT