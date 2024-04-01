Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A little rain and lightning at the 187th Fighter Wing

    A little rain and lightning at the 187th Fighter Wing

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Michael Luangkhot 

    187th Fighter Wing

    An F-35A Lightning II from the 187th Fighter Wing parked under the sunshades after the rain at Dannelly Field, March 26, 2024. The unit is preparing to receive a total of 20 F-35’s over the next five years. Construction over the next several years will total approximately $112 million. The wing is projected to be fully operational by 2026.  

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2024
    Date Posted: 04.04.2024 12:18
    Photo ID: 8321087
    VIRIN: 240326-Z-YP123-1001
    Resolution: 2170x1449
    Size: 362.4 KB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A little rain and lightning at the 187th Fighter Wing, by 1st Lt. Michael Luangkhot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    100th Fighter Squadron
    187th Fighter Wing
    Red Tails
    F-35A Lightning II
    Dannelly Field

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT