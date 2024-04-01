An F-35A Lightning II from the 187th Fighter Wing parked under the sunshades after the rain at Dannelly Field, March 26, 2024. The unit is preparing to receive a total of 20 F-35’s over the next five years. Construction over the next several years will total approximately $112 million. The wing is projected to be fully operational by 2026.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2024 Date Posted: 04.04.2024 12:18 Photo ID: 8321087 VIRIN: 240326-Z-YP123-1001 Resolution: 2170x1449 Size: 362.4 KB Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A little rain and lightning at the 187th Fighter Wing, by 1st Lt. Michael Luangkhot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.