    Walter Reed Salutes Compliance Officer for 47-Years of Public Service [Image 4 of 4]

    Walter Reed Salutes Compliance Officer for 47-Years of Public Service

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2024

    Photo by James Black 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Walter Reed's chief of Accreditation and Compliance smiles in his office in Bethesda, Maryland reflecting on his 47-years of public service on the eve of his retirement on March 22, 2024.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2024
    Date Posted: 04.04.2024 11:57
    Photo ID: 8321084
    VIRIN: 240322-O-IJ998-6442
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 15.27 MB
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Walter Reed Salutes Compliance Officer for 47-Years of Public Service [Image 4 of 4], by James Black, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Walter Reed
    Defense Health Agency
    Eugene C. Monroe
    Accreditation and Compliance

