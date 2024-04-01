NAVSCIATTS Strategic Leaders Course holds Human Ecology Module

STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- NAVSCIATTS Strategic Leaders International Course (SLIC) senior partner nation officers receive a brief from Meredith Stricker, director of University of Chicago's Policing Leadership Academy at command headquarters, April 4.



During the discussion with officers from Cameroon, Cyprus, Djibouti, Ghana, Croatia, Indonesia, Lebanon, Latvia, Malaysia, Philippines, Poland, Thailand, Tunisia, and Zambia, Stricker led a discussion on equipping leaders with the education and tools needed to affect change within their police departments, ultimately making their communities safer.



Retired Navy SEAL Capt. Robert Gusentine, course director, expounded on the lecture by tying it to the Human Ecology modules of SLIC by addressing relationship between humans and their social environments.



SLIC is a four-week in-resident course designed to build partner capacity by offering senior military leaders (05-07 level) and senior government officials of partner nations new perspectives, methodologies, and opportunities for thinking strategically and for designing strategies that successfully address complex challenges. (U.S. Navy photos by Angela Fry)

Date Taken: 04.03.2024 Location: STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MS, US