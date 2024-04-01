Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vietnam War Veterans Day at Lakehurst [Image 4 of 4]

    Vietnam War Veterans Day at Lakehurst

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Austin Knox 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    U.S. veterans and other participants attend a Vietnam veterans recognition ceremony at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Mar. 29, 2024. The purpose of this ceremony was to honor and thank the veterans who served their country with courage and selflessness during the Vietnam War, as part of the nationwide effort to recognize their contributions and sacrifices. Since 2018, the Navy Exchange located on Joint Base MDL has been holding this annual ceremony, which has become an important tradition to express appreciation and respect for the brave men and women who risked their lives for the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Knox)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2024
    Date Posted: 04.04.2024 08:42
    Photo ID: 8320684
    VIRIN: 240329-F-YS647-1193
    Resolution: 3150x2100
    Size: 5.98 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vietnam War Veterans Day at Lakehurst [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Austin Knox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Vietnam Veteran
    Lakehurst
    JBMDL

