Vietnam War Veterans Day at Lakehurst

U.S. veterans and other participants attend a Vietnam veterans recognition ceremony at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Mar. 29, 2024. The purpose of this ceremony was to honor and thank the veterans who served their country with courage and selflessness during the Vietnam War, as part of the nationwide effort to recognize their contributions and sacrifices. Since 2018, the Navy Exchange located on Joint Base MDL has been holding this annual ceremony, which has become an important tradition to express appreciation and respect for the brave men and women who risked their lives for the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Knox)

