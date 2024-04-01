Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    23 Year Fighter: 944th Fighter Wing Pilot, Penn State Alum takes final flight [Image 1 of 9]

    23 Year Fighter: 944th Fighter Wing Pilot, Penn State Alum takes final flight

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken 

    944th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Tamerlane "Ronin" Kangas takes his final flight in an F-35A Lightning II after 23 years of service, retiring and celebrating immediately after with friends, family, and fellow Airmen at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., March 29, 2024. Kangas is a Penn State University alum, class of 2001, and current resident of Phoenix, Ariz. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2024
    Date Posted: 04.04.2024 01:32
    Photo ID: 8320346
    VIRIN: 240329-F-XK427-1004
    Resolution: 2476x1649
    Size: 2.13 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 23 Year Fighter: 944th Fighter Wing Pilot, Penn State Alum takes final flight [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Tyler J. Bolken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    23 Year Fighter: 944th Fighter Wing Pilot, Penn State Alum takes final flight
    23 Year Fighter: 944th Fighter Wing Pilot, Penn State Alum takes final flight
    23 Year Fighter: 944th Fighter Wing Pilot, Penn State Alum takes final flight
    23 Year Fighter: 944th Fighter Wing Pilot, Penn State Alum takes final flight
    23 Year Fighter: 944th Fighter Wing Pilot, Penn State Alum takes final flight
    23 Year Fighter: 944th Fighter Wing Pilot, Penn State Alum takes final flight
    23 Year Fighter: 944th Fighter Wing Pilot, Penn State Alum takes final flight
    23 Year Fighter: 944th Fighter Wing Pilot, Penn State Alum takes final flight
    23 Year Fighter: 944th Fighter Wing Pilot, Penn State Alum takes final flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Luke Air Force Base
    F-35
    United States Air Force
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Tyler J. Bolken
    944th Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT