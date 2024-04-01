Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sustain The Force [Image 2 of 2]

    Sustain The Force

    HI, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Spc. Devin Davis 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    This graphic was made in Adobe Photoshop at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, March 20, 2024. The graphic was created for the departure of LSV-3 Gen. Brehon B. Somervell, to support Operations Pathway. (U.S. Army illustration by Spc. Devin Davis

    Date Taken: 03.20.2024
    Date Posted: 04.03.2024 20:23
    Photo ID: 8320132
    VIRIN: 240320-A-JL197-1002
    Resolution: 1080x1080
    Size: 508.56 KB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    Sail Army! Fair Winds
    Sustain The Force

    TAGS

    LSV
    Watercraft Operator
    Sustain the Force
    Sail Army
    Fair Winds
    Operations Pathway

