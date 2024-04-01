Col. Edward Schierberl, 374th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, and members of the Royal Australian Air Force, U.S Air Force and Japanese Self-Defense Force pose for a photo in February 2024, on the flightline at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam during the Cope North 24 exercise. Cope North is a multinational aviation training exercise that combines coalition airpower through agile combat employment training. (courtesy photo)
This work, 910th deputy wing commander serves as wing commander during Cope North 24, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
910th deputy wing commander serves as wing commander during Cope North 24
