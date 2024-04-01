Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    910th deputy wing commander serves as wing commander during Cope North 24 [Image 2 of 2]

    910th deputy wing commander serves as wing commander during Cope North 24

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    02.17.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    910th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Edward Schierberl, 374th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, and members of the Royal Australian Air Force, U.S Air Force and Japanese Self-Defense Force pose for a photo in February 2024, on the flightline at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam during the Cope North 24 exercise. Cope North is a multinational aviation training exercise that combines coalition airpower through agile combat employment training. (courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2024
    Date Posted: 04.03.2024 12:51
    Photo ID: 8319315
    VIRIN: 240217-F-F3668-1000
    Resolution: 3600x2700
    Size: 5.7 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    reserveready
    copenorth24

