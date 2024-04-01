Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief of quality assurance at AFSBn-Africa has made a career out of supporting APS

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    04.03.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Linda Eckley, the chief of quality assurance at Army Field Support Battalion-Africa, has a deep love for animals and volunteers with a local pet rescue group in her area, helping with strays and abandoned pets. Pictured, here Eckley holds a baby goat she helped save after a mountain fire in Italy swept through the area and killed or stranded hundreds of farm animals. (courtesy photo)

