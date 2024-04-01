APRA HARBOR, Guam (Mar. 26, 2024) – Capt. Michael Thompson (5th from left), commanding officer of the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), and Capt. David Yang (4th from left), command chaplain of U.S. Seventh Fleet, pose for a group photo after a tour of Frank Cable, Mar. 26, 2024. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlyn E. Eads)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2024 Date Posted: 04.02.2024 19:32 Photo ID: 8318497 VIRIN: 240326-N-WH681-1006 Resolution: 3623x2411 Size: 1.31 MB Location: SANTA RITA, GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Seventh Fleet Chaplain Visits Frank Cable, by PO2 Kaitlyn Eads, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.