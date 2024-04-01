Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Seventh Fleet Chaplain Visits Frank Cable

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    03.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaitlyn Eads 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (Mar. 26, 2024) – Capt. Michael Thompson (5th from left), commanding officer of the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), and Capt. David Yang (4th from left), command chaplain of U.S. Seventh Fleet, pose for a group photo after a tour of Frank Cable, Mar. 26, 2024. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlyn E. Eads)

    TAGS

    Frank Cable
    U.S. Seventh Fleet
    U.S. Seventh Fleet Chaplain

